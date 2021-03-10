Members of the Lehigh County Republican Committee have formally condemned U.S. Senator Pat Toomey for his decision to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial.
The committee voted Tuesday night to censure Toomey, according to multiple people who were in the closed-door meeting.
The vote is largely symbolic. Toomey has said he will not run for reelection in 2022.
The Republican senator has been in trouble with the GOP since casting his guilty vote.
The Monroe County GOP and Schuylkill County GOP both have censured Toomey for his vote to convict Trump.
State party leaders narrowly voted against a censure, but decided to offer a "strong rebuke" against the retiring senator for siding with Democrats and declaring that Trump violated his oath of office when he “summoned thousands to Washington, D.C. and inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud.”
Toomey did not respond to 69 News for comment.