ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Officials say the mandatory mask mandate will be lifted at the Lehigh County Government Center, located at 17 S 7th St in Allentown starting on Monday, February 28.
Mask usage will still be highly recommended for all Lehigh County employees and Government Center visitors, officials say. This decision only applies to the Lehigh County Government Center with updates to follow from other county-regulated facilities.
The 911 Communications Center, Lehigh County Jail, Lehigh County Courthouse and Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation will continue to uphold all mask mandates and best practices according to official statements.
All visitors should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms prior to visiting, and should avoid all County facilities if they sick or demonstrating signs of COVID-19.
Temperature checks will continue for all visitors upon entry into the building.
Lehigh County will still continue to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 virus and practice social distancing, improved hygiene, and required health screenings.
The county will continue to monitor and perform temperature checks on all Government Center visitors, officials say. Appointments are still strongly encouraged for all in-person visits and residents are advised to check each departments’ policies and procedures before arrival.