ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County won't use ballot drop boxes until a lawsuit is decided.

The county announced its decision Tuesday, saying it has to wait for a court decision in the ongoing suit over drop box restrictions.

"... depending on the decision and further action in the case, deployment (of drop boxes) may be delayed," says the statement from the county.

Four Allentown residents sued the county and its election board over their handling of mail-in ballot drop boxes in past elections. The suit, brought by advocacy group America First Legal Foundation, demands tighter restrictions on drop boxes.

The suit was filed in September, after a review by the county's district attorney found nearly 300 people put more than one ballot in the drop box, which is not allowed.

DA Jim Martin sent a letter to the election board separately, saying drop boxes should be manned by staff and the government center location should be restricted to normal business hours.

In the meantime, voters can return mail-in ballots to the elections board on the lower level of the Lehigh County Government Center, at 17 S. Seventh Street in Allentown.

Ballots can also be mailed. Return postage has been prepaid so a stamp is not needed.