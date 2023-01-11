ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Chairman Geoff Brace announced Wednesday that the county will be making an application to the state for a grant being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Home Repairs Program.

Brace said the county is eligible to receive $2.7 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Once the county receives the allocation, funds will be available for low- to moderate-income homeowners to apply for up to $50,000 per property to make needed home repairs that address habitability concerns, improve energy or water efficiency, or make units accessible for individuals with disabilities.

According to the program website, homeowners who are eligible for the program must have a household income that does not exceed 80% of the area median income. Loans may also be made available to small landlords renting affordable units and securing those loans with a mortgage recorded against the residential property, with some provisions for loan forgiveness.

"There are a lot of aged houses in Lehigh County, and it's worth having our expectations in check," Brace cautioned. "The money that is coming from the state is going to be very competitive and limited, and I know there are a lot of high hopes for this program."

"Hopefully, the commonwealth funds it to a greater extent next year, and it's something that we're able to keep building on," Brace said. "But I expect that there's going to be far more demand for this program than there will be awards that are made to individual properties."

Details will be made available in the future as to the application process for property owners.