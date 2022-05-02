S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - May is "Older Americans Month," so Lehigh County is honoring one group that often goes unrecognized - senior first responders.
And they're not the only ones getting special recognition for decades of sacrifice. Their families are, as well.
Because many of us take first responders for granted until fire strikes.
"I know that volunteers are running out the door and age does not matter," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
But fewer young people are signing up, which makes the senior volunteers even more important.
So the county is honoring more than 100 unsung heroes, including Clifford Foulke.
"You're doing it for your community and the people you love and my family has really been behind me because you go to a call in the middle of the night and leave your wife," Foulke said.
"And so I worried about not just my father, my husband and then my son and so yes we worry but it's also so rewarding and we love to see all the things that they accomplish," said Susan Christ, whose husband Donald has volunteered for more than 60 years with the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli. He's considered it a true honor. but it's been a lot of hours away from home.
"If they're playing baseball and you go to the fire call and things like that, a car accident, sitting at the supper table at night and the alarm goes off and poof off you go!" Donald said.
But with honors like this, the county hopes the seniors will inspire more younger volunteers to follow in the footsteps of the men and women who've given so much.