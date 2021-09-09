The Lehigh County Housing Authority is ceding control of the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth to Northampton County, though no major changes will take place anytime soon.
The Border House, a building with one-bedroom apartments for people 62 or older or people with disabilities of any age, is in Northampton County. In August, the LCHA said in a statement that it took over the 75-apartment building after the Northampton County Housing Authority ran into financial problems in 2013.
Northampton County started by asking questions about the 15 S. Wood St. property, and now it will get to run it, though not for many months. The LCHA notice starts a nine-month process and Northampton has to set up a functioning authority. Counties appoint board members to housing authorities, but have no other control.
"It was a bit of a surprise that they would so readily acquiesce control but I still believe it is in the best interest of Northampton County and the people in (the home) that we have control over the condition of the housing in our own county," County Councilwoman Tara Zrinski said.
Zrinski started the process this summer by visiting the Border House and inviting residents to take complaints to county council. Among the residents to address council in July was 91-year-old Joyce Rice, who called herself "the grandmother" of the group.
The Lehigh County Authority is "proud of what it has accomplished" with Northampton County's programs, according to the August statement from LCHA Executive Director Chris Feiertag. The authority said some issues residents raised were being addressed, others were related to routine maintenance, and some were not valid.
County Councilman Ron Heckman's human services committee held a hearing on the Border House in August, but the LCHA did not attend, instead sending the statement.
"It's time to take our housing authority back, folks," Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in July, when Border House residents first complained. That will be a lengthy process that involves the federal government, he said at the time.
Northampton County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said that during the transition, she hopes all parties will behave professionally.
“We have to make sure the residents are taken care of” while changing management, she said.