ALLENTOWN, Pa. | You've probably heard the term "pandemic pup" at some point over this past year.
Many people looked for that extra sense of comfort during the lockdown, but now as they're heading back to work, they're needing some extra guidance.
As stress, anxiety and loneliness infiltrated parts of 2020, many people across the country resorted to finding a companion. Due to work-from-home orders, more attention was focused on pets, but as life gets back to normal, what does that mean for them?
"The important thing is to keep your pet engaged in the process as things are happening in this new stage of life," says Hal Warner, CEO of the Lehigh County Humane Society.
Separation anxiety will likely be at the forefront as pets adjust to new routines, experts say. The Lehigh County Humane Society is offering a few tips and tricks for pet owners, as it says its been receiving calls from concerned dog parents.
"The first thing they are going to have to do is have a lot of patience," Warner noted.
Warner says that if possible, make it a gradual transition so the shock factor isn't as up-front.
"Going away for short periods of time to get them used to being in the house alone. Also, getting them plenty of exercise by taking them for walks in the morning and evening when you get back from work," he stated.
He also recommends leaving extra toys around the house, as well as puzzles, and even leaving the TV on to give them background noise.
The other side to this is making sure these pandemic pups are able to interact with other pets, as many haven't gotten to do that prior to now.
"The Lehigh Valley is blessed with a lot of nature walks and public parks you can take your pets to get them socializing with other animals," said Warner.
Warner also recommends hiring a dog walker or part-time play at doggy day care, if owners are able to do so.
At the Humane Society, employees are currently giving evaluations and pointers for dog owners with concerns.