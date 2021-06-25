ALLENTOWN, Pa. | "10 give paw? Thank you."
Aisha Nieves' relationship with her dog, Kovu, is like a love song.
"He was my baby. He would go with me everywhere. He would sleep in my bed," Nieves noted.
Nieves says she and Kovu were head over heels from the moment she looked into those puppy dog eyes.
"Literally, the definition of a man’s best friend, well, in my case a woman, but you know, ha ha," she said.
But then in 2019, a car hit the fence at her Allentown home, and when she came home from work, Kovu was gone.
She searched frantically, and she even checked with the Lehigh County Humane Society.
"I showed them a picture, and they’re like, 'Oh, that’s Ash. He was just adopted not that long ago,'" she said.
Nieves was devastated.
More than two years went by, and all the while, she kept thinking about her little lost love.
Until one day, when she was randomly scrolling through the Humane Society's adoptable dogs page.
And there he was.
"He had a scar right over his right eye," she noted. "It’s not that noticeable anymore, but in the picture they had, you could see it."
Nieves says she was nervous about seeing Kovu. Would he remember her?
One look between the two of them, and she knew the answer.
"We locked eyes and I seen his smile and he started wagging his tail," she said, "Soon as he started coming, he started squealing and screaming and yelling and jumping on me kissing."
Nieves says it was as if they had never been separated.
"I love him so much, like I’m just so happy he’s back," Nieves said.
And like the song says, reunited and it feels so good.
"That’s a good boy. Who’s a good boy?"