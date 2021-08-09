ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating an animal cruelty case in Allentown.
The Lehigh County Humane Society says over the weekend, investigators found 63 cats inside a home on South Hall Street.
The humane society's officer says they got the call from city police about someone complaining of a bad odor.
They found the cats were being kept on two floors of the house, mostly in two rooms on the first floor.
The group posted photos on its Facebook page to show the cats' living conditions.
"The cats were very dirty. Of course, they were living in their own feces and urine. And the ammonia smell was through the roof, so we had respirators that we wore to rescue the cats," said Lehigh County Humane Society Officer Barbara Morgan.
We're told there was only one litterbox for all 63 cats.
They were all rescued and treated and are now being evaluated by the staff.
The humane society officer says the owner will be prosecuted.