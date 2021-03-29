ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Since being built in 1954 the Humane Society has only had one major upgrade and renovation, and that was more than 20 years ago.
That's all set to change with a new major project.
"Means we are going to change the face of animal welfare in the Lehigh Valley for quite some time," said shelter CEO Hal Warner.
The nearly $4-million addition and renovation will add 10,000 square feet to the Lehigh County Humane Society's Dixon Street building.
A new reception area and adoption center will greet visitors.
For dogs waiting for their furever home gone will be the across-the-aisle caged kennels. All 90 will be replaced with bigger, more comfortable living quarters.
Cats will have an expanded area too, complete with oversized windows.
Warner says the new full-service veterinary clinic is where those on two legs will see the biggest benefit.
The price of medical care is one of the top reasons animals are given up. Warner says the new surgery center, three exam rooms, and in-house radiology, will all be offered at an affordable price.
"We want to create a welcoming environment for everyone to come into and take away that scary feeling people can have when they walk into an animal shelter," Warner said.
Groundbreaking is set for May, with a target completion date of February 2022.
The shelter will be open during the process.