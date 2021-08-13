ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some furry friends recently arrived at the Lehigh County Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in Louisiana.
“We rescued some dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized because of overcrowding at their local shelter,” said Hal Warner, with the Lehigh County Humane Society.
Right now, 23 puppies, like little Oreo, and three adult dogs, are calling the humane society their temporary home.
"Some of the puppies are mixed breeds. Some of them are small, some of them are medium, some of them are large. So we have lots of different sizes to choose from," Warner said.
Warner says the process to adopt is easy. Just head on over to the Humane Society’s website, click adopt, and then adoption application.
"You can go online to our website and fill out an online application. Takes about seven days for us to process it and then we get back to you to let you know you can come down and meet your next best friend,” Warner said.
And if you’re not ready to make room for one more right now, Warner says there’s still ways you can help.
“We need help from the community. We need towels to be donated so we can keep these animals clean," Warner said.
They’ll also accept wet cat or dog food, or donations, any time of the year.
“We have lots of great animals down here ready for adoption, so we want the public to come in and take some of these animals home,” Warner said.