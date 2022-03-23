Lehigh County officials have taken a new approach to better engage with residents.

County Executive Phil Armstrong introduced the Office of the Community Liaison Wednesday. It's being headed up by Yorman De La Rosa.

Armstrong said De La Rosa's office will collaborate between county government and various community groups and municipal governments.

He'll also focus on diversity representation throughout Lehigh County.

De La Rosa will be an advisor to elected and appointed officials on issues related to disadvantaged and traditionally unrepresented communities.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you