Lehigh County officials have taken a new approach to better engage with residents.
County Executive Phil Armstrong introduced the Office of the Community Liaison Wednesday. It's being headed up by Yorman De La Rosa.
Armstrong said De La Rosa's office will collaborate between county government and various community groups and municipal governments.
He'll also focus on diversity representation throughout Lehigh County.
De La Rosa will be an advisor to elected and appointed officials on issues related to disadvantaged and traditionally unrepresented communities.