SLATINGTON, Pa. - Investigators in Lehigh County are looking for new leads as they revisit a 50-year-old cold case.

Richard Wimbish was found shot to death in Slatington on January 13, 1973.

His body was in Trout Creek, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, officials say.

Wimbish worked as a truck driver in Philadelphia. He was seen leaving work two weeks before his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. There's a $5,000 reward for information that solves the case.