...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Warren and Morris Counties in New Jersey, and Berks,
Lehigh, and Northampton Counties in Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on
untreated surfaces and in higher terrain. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is moving into the advisory
area early this afternoon. It will likely begin briefly as a mix
of sleet and freezing rain. Freezing rain should continue and
become slightly steadier late this afternoon, continuing through
the evening hours. Temperatures will rise during the evening and
overnight hours, with remaining precipitation becoming plain
rain before tapering off late tonight. Note that in the Reading,
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Morristown areas,
precipitation may be predominantly plain rain through the
entirety of the event.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&