Lehigh County Jail

Officials say a Lehigh County Jail inmate who was hospitalized for several weeks has died from complications related to COVID-19.

A statement from the jail says the 54-year-old man died Thursday.

He had been incarcerated since 2019 on assault and harassment charges.

The death followed a recent increase in coronavirus cases among staff and inmates at the jail.

