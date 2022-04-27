ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This May when voters drop off their mail-in ballots in Lehigh County, they may be under the watchful eye of county detectives.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin has tasked the detectives with monitoring surveillance footage and at times the drop boxes themselves to make sure people are only dropping off their own ballot.
That's after an investigation revealed that roughly 7 percent of those who dropped off a ballot in November's election apparently broke the law by dropping off someone else's ballot as well. Martin says those voters weren't charged, but that may not be the case next time.
"Obviously they can be charged a $2,500 fine, up to two years in prison, or both, at the discretion of a judge," Martin said.
The DA made several recommendations to the election board on how to educate voters about the law. Lehigh County election officials say those suggestions will be seen on ballot information and in ballot box locations.
"We will have signs at every drop box to make sure that everyone knows you can only drop off your own ballot and it will be in English and Spanish," said Diane Gordian, Chief Clerk of Registration and Elections in Lehigh County.
Lehigh County officials believe people who dropped off multiple ballots didn't realize they were breaking the law. They say Act 77, which allowed drop off voting, is confusing.
County officials say they voiced their concerns with state election leaders asking for clarification.
"We also think the state needs to do a better job on Act 77, they made this law," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
The DA says the cost to have detectives monitor the drop boxes and the surveillance footage from time to time will be minimal. He says his job is to make sure the law is followed, and that is why they're doing it.