ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County could be getting more advanced equipment to handle mail-in ballots for future elections.
The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners had a first reading Wednesday for a proposed ordinance to amend the county's five-year capital plan by $517,000 to purchase and upgrade mail ballot equipment.
The plan would include the purchase of mail ballot extracting equipment and the upgrade of existing mail ballot sorting equipment.
The new extracting equipment could process up to 3,600 mail ballots per hour, track the number of outer envelopes for accuracy and reduce the amount of labor needed to process ballots.
The upgraded sorting equipment could process up to 18,000 ballots per hour, an increase of 4,500 mail ballots per hour.
The county wants to make the purchase and the upgrades in time to support the 2024 presidential election.