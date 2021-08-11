Lehigh County Commissioners approved the Armstrong administration's 2022-2026 Lehigh County Capital Plan during their Wednesday night meeting.
The five-year spending plan is considered a policy statement and not a budget or an appropriation. As such, it is designed as a "guide" to address the county's future major capital needs. The county's spending plan for 2022-2026 totals $116.87 million.
"I view this plan as being consistent with attending responsibility to the county's assets, while recognizing the ongoing need for austerity," said Armstrong.
Two major projects are driving the spending. The first is the second phase of the Cedarbrook renovations. The second is the 911 Communications Radio System facility HVAC upgrade. The former is expected to cost $27 million, the latter $25 million.
Overall, the spending plan calls for bond financing for $70.1 million for various projects. In addition to the aforementioned Cedarbrook and 911 facility, Lehigh County plans to spend $5.2 million for various park and recreation upgrades, $3.2 million for various jail facility upgrades, $3 million for agriculture conservation easements, $2.4 million allocated to Riverside Drive roadway upgrades, and $1.5 million for various IT systems upgrades.
Another area of infrastructure spending is on the county's transportation grid. This includes 18 bridges that are "structurally deficient or require scheduled upgrades," according to Armstrong. The executive added "future increased expenditures are expected." Even without an additional county bridge being replaced or significantly renovated, the five-year plan Capital Plan expenditures exceed $19.6 million.
All project funding in the five-year plan is supported by state and federal government money. That said, Armstrong noted in the budget that "once these funds are exhausted, the county is mandated to fund additional bridge repairs, replacements or significant renovations."
The five-year Capital Plan also designates $11.5 million toward preserving farmland and open space. The plan's goal is to add 2,000 acres to the list of preserved farms.
In other business, commissioners approved extending the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority's existence to 50 years. LANTA was originally established in 1972, with amendments approved to its charter in 1974 and 1996. The current term expires in 2022.
In addition to the organization's existence, the bill also established what is called a "percentage of local share metric." This means the percentage contribution of each county to provide funds for required local matches to federal, state or other source grants issued to LANTA should equal the percentage distribution of revenue hours of service and revenue miles of service operated in each county. LANTA will be responsible for this analysis, starting next year.
"We all know how important LANTA is," said Commissioner Percy Dougherty.
Finally, commissioners approved on the bill's first reading a seventh State of Emergency declaration extension in response to COVID-19. The original state of emergency dates to March 16, 2020.
Wednesday night's extension runs through Oct. 31.