ALLENTOWN, Pa. – An undeveloped section of the D&L Trail in Catasauqua is a step closer to becoming more user friendly.
The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners during its Wednesday night meeting approved the purchase of nine permanent easements and two temporary construction easements to improve the portion of the trail.
The county is using money secured from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources along with the Department of Transportation for the purchases, which range in cost from $500 to $13,400.
"This is one of those projects that is ongoing and regional in scope," said Chairman Geoff Brace.
The D&L Trail stretches more than 165 miles through eastern Pennsylvania from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol. The Lehigh Valley's portion is the most urbanized of the trail.
Other business
The board also approved CARES Act Community Development Block Grants, which have been allocated by the state to provide COVID-19 relief-related activities.
The awards cover a gamut of issues and organizations. The largest category by amount, totaling $284,500, is delegated to food security. Casa Guadalupe Center will garner $100,000 of that amount for a food pantry, while $70,400 will go to a mobile fresh food pantry run by the Kellyn Foundation.
Casa Guadalupe is also receiving another $158,173 to spend on housing stabilization — defined as rent, mortgage and utility assistance. Other lower amounts are being designated for a program for "COVID Support" and for technology adaptations.
"Let's get the money where it should go," said Commissioner Amy Zanelli.
Both bills were approved on their first readings.
The board also approved the creation of three new job classifications within the Department of Community and Economic Development. The move was made to reflect the department's current organizational structure and distribution of responsibilities. This bill was passed on its second and final reading.