SLATINGTON, Pa. | A Lehigh County man is facing robbery charges in connection with a canine caper early Thursday morning in Slatington.
Borough police charged Brandon A. Lloyd, of Furnace Road in Washington Township, with robbery and resisting arrest after the 23-year-old allegedly pilfered a pooch during the victim’s early-morning walk.
Slatington police were dispatched to the 500 block of Main Street just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a man following and harassing an elderly woman walking her four-legged friend, according to the criminal complaint.
As police were en route, 911 received several more calls that the man had grabbed the dog and ran. The alleged canine kidnapper was described as a tall, thin man wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.
The victim told authorities that the man later identified as Lloyd approached her and insisted the dog belonged to him. That’s when he allegedly shoved the woman and grabbed the black Labrador Retriever.
As police searched the area, an officer spotted a man at Willow Avenue and Dowell Street that matched the alleged robber’s description. As the officer stepped out of his patrol car, Lloyd reportedly asked, “Is this about the dog?”
Lloyd allegedly resisted as the officer tried to take him into the custody. A struggle ensued, and both men ended up on the ground, until another officer arrived and helped handcuff Lloyd. Authorities said he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Rest assured, police found the dog on the front porch of a Willow Avenue home and reunited it with its owner.
District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned Lloyd hours after his arrest, setting bail at $25,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to the pound – uh rather – Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 4.