HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. | A Lehigh County man stands accused of releasing his dog on a state trooper investigating a hit-and-run before firing a sawed-off shotgun in the trooper’s general direction.
Alan J. Hoffner faces assault and endangerment charges after allegedly threatening a Pennsylvania State Police trooper outside Hoffner’s Walter Road home in Heidelberg Township last March. State police filed charges against the 53-year-old in December, and he was arraigned late Thursday morning by District Judge Thomas Creighton.
State police with the Bethlehem barracks were initially dispatched to a home in the 8600 block of Ulrich Road in Heidelberg Township just before 9 p.m. March 15, 2020, for a report of a hit-and-run crash. A witness reported that a red pickup truck struck a mailbox and drove north on Ulrich Road toward Walter Road, according to the criminal complaint against Hoffner.
State police said the mailbox was ripped out of the ground and debris from the pickup was found nearby. The property owners and witness told police they knew who owned the offending vehicle, which was parked at a home in the 5700 block of Walter Road, according to court records.
The trooper arrived at the Walter Road home to find the damaged red pickup truck parked outside and Hoffner in the front room of the house.
As the trooper approached the front door, he saw a “disheveled and possibly intoxicated” Hoffner swaying back and forth and having a hard time sitting upright, according to court records. The trooper announced himself and asked to speak with Hoffner about the crash.
Hoffner replied with a series of “inaudible” and “unintelligible” comments before allegedly yelling at the trooper, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” prompting the trooper to back away from the house.
That’s when Hoffner allegedly opened the door, releasing his German Shepherd that charged at the trooper. As the trooper prepared to fend off the dog, Hoffner emerged from the house allegedly armed with a sawed-off shotgun, firing one round in the area where the trooper had been standing. The trooper sought cover behind his vehicle.
Hoffner told authorities that he’d fired the gun into the air while standing on his porch and put the gun down after seeing the marked state police car parked on the road. The trooper said there was no damage to the porch roof, where Hoffner said he reportedly fired the gun.
State police charged Hoffner with a felony count of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault and weapons possession. It’s not clear from court records why there was a significant delay between the incident, charged being filed and Hoffner’s arraignment.
Following his arraignment, he was released from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing.