NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man charged in the murder of a woman in California more than 50 years ago has been extradited to the Golden State.
The attorney for 75-year-old John Sipos says the North Whitehall Township man was transported to California Friday.
Sipos was arrested in October in the killing of 24-year-old Mary Scott in San Diego County in 1969. Prosecutors said Scott had been raped and strangled.
Sipos was serving in the Navy at the time, and stationed in San Diego, according to his attorney.
Prosecutors said they used forensic genealogy to identify Sipos as a suspect all these years later.