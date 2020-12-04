U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege that a Lehigh County man with a suspended license running from police caused an early-morning head-on collision that caused "catastrophic" damage and sent two people to the hospital.
Christopher Karc, of Breinig Run Circle in Upper Macungie Township, faces vehicular aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with the two-vehicle wreck early Friday morning at Route 222 and Grim Road. The crash occurred about three months after his license was suspended for a third DUI.
District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 43-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville barracks were on patrol in the area of southbound Route 222 and Grange Road shortly after 1 a.m., when they spotted a Chevy Equinox that allegedly failed to stop at a red light before making a right turn.
When troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver – later identified as Karc – allegedly ignored police and then a stop sign at Lenape and Susquehanna trails as he picked up speed, according to the criminal complaint. Karc allegedly crossed over the double yellow line and ignored a red light at Grange and Cetronia roads on his way back to Route 222, according to police.
Troopers allege Karc hit speeds of more than 100 mph on southbound Route 222 as he approached a red light at the intersection with Grim Road. An eastbound Toyota Corolla on Grim Road pulled into the intersection, where it was struck by Karc’s vehicle. Authorities said the collision caused “catastrophic” damage to both vehicles.
Karc’s Equinox rolled over three times and came to a stop about 363 feet from the spot of the collision. Karc, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pulled from the driver’s side window. The driver and passenger of the Corolla were taken to the hospital for what police suspected were serious injuries.
State police charged Karc with felony counts of fleeing and eluding and aggravated vehicular assault. He also faces two counts of reckless endangerment and being a habitual offender, all misdemeanors, along with 13 summary traffic offenses.
Karc failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.