SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A second person from Lehigh County has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
Jackson Kostolsky of South Whitehall Township is charged with knowingly entering a restricted area, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records records first reported on Monday night by the Morning Call.
At this point, the records do not include details of his alleged involvement.
He was released on $250,000 bail, but must remain in eastern Pennsylvania.
He is the second person from Lehigh County to face federal charges related to the Capitol insurrection. Craig Bingert of Washington Township is accused of pushing a barricade into police officers in an apparent attempt to enter the Capitol grounds and building.
About two dozen people from Pennsylvania are among the more than 200 to be charged in the insurrection thus far.