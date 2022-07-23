EMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has been arrested for charges stemming from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez of Emmaus was arrested today.

He's accused of entering the Capitol during the deadly siege.

He's been charged with multiple crimes, including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds .

Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez jan 6 arrest metal detector

Other charges are disorderly and disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority;

and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Rodriguez called federal authorities in January of 2021 and told them he'd been in the U.S. Capitol, but left after a short period of time.

