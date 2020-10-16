U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | A Lehigh County man is facing child pornography charges after investigators allege they found dozens of videos and pictures of child sex acts, including at least one involving a toddler.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Ronald E. Wenz, of Upper Macungie Township, with felony counts of child pornography, disseminating photos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication device following an investigation that began after receiving a cyber tip.
Authorities filed charges against the 24-year-old in July, and he was arraigned in September. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week, and his charges were sent to Lehigh County Court.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in December 2019 that Dropbox learned files containing child pornography were uploaded to a user account between July 2019 and April 2019, according to a criminal complaint. The service provided authorities with a copy of the 114 files, and a state police investigator determined a majority of the files depicted child pornography. One roughly 4-minute video allegedly shows an adult man engaged in sex acts with a female toddler, according to records.
Using the email address linked to the Dropbox account, investigators secured a subpoena for the email address and phone number associated with the account and tracked Wenz to his Lehigh County address. Investigators executed a search warrant on Wenz’s apartment in the 6500 block of Tilghman Street on April 14.
When told he wasn’t obligated to speak with police and free to leave, Wenz told state police that he wasn’t interested in speaking with an investigator and closed the door. About five minutes later, Wenz said he spoke with his mother and wanted to speak with police.
Police seized a cell phone, and Wenz denied viewing child porn or using Dropbox to store any files.
An examination of the phone allegedly turned up dozens of pictures and videos of children between the ages of 4 and 7 engaged in sex acts with adults. In May, police received the results of the search warrant served on Wenz’s Dropbox account, which allegedly turned up dozens more videos and photos.
Wenz remains in Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail. His next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for Nov. 17.