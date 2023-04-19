A Lehigh County man has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Samuel Rodriguez, of Emmaus, was sentenced in February to 12 months of probation, online records show.

He pleaded guilty last fall to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All other charges were dropped.

Court documents show Rodriguez entered the Capitol through a broken window during the deadly siege, then left after one minute when he saw things were getting out of hand.