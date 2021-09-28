S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty.
Jackson Kostolsky pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, according to court paperwork. He faces up to six months in prison.
Kostolsky, of South Whitehall, admitted to going through an open door with a group and while inside the Capitol he took video on his cell phone, which he said he had deleted.
After executing a search warrant for his phone, agents found photos and videos that were taken outside the Capitol. They were able to recover the deleted video, which they say proved he went inside the building.
Kostolsky, dressed in a backwards red hat and leopard print vest, was also identified on security footage from inside the Capitol.
The riot started when a crowd outside the Capitol forced their way through barricades and entered the building, including by breaking windows and by assaulting members of law enforcement, while lawmakers inside were certifying the Electoral College results for the 2020 presidential election.
The riot forced lawmakers to evacuate for several hours and resulted in more than $1.4 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol.