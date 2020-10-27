SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Officials in California have released more information about the arrest of a 75-year-old man in Lehigh County.
John Sipos is a suspect in a woman's killing in San Diego in 1969, according to a news release from the San Diego Police Department. He was arrested Saturday afternoon in Schnecksville and is being held in the Lehigh County Detention Center pending extradition to San Diego.
Mary Scott was found dead on November 20, 1969, police said. After an investigation, police determined that she had been killed, but the case had since gone cold.
Investigators from the San Diego Police Cold Case Unit and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit evaluated the case and were able to use forensic genealogy to identify a possible suspect, according to the news release.
Sipos was arrested in Mary Scott's killing, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.