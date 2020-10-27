SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Officials in California have released more information about the arrest of a 75-year-old man in Lehigh County.
John Sipos is a suspect in a woman's killing in San Diego in 1969, according to a news release from the San Diego Police Department. He was arrested Saturday afternoon in Schnecksville and is being held in the Lehigh County Detention Center pending extradition to San Diego.
Mary Scott was found dead on November 20, 1969, police said. After an investigation, police determined that she had been killed, but the case had since gone cold.
Investigators from the San Diego Police Cold Case Unit and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit evaluated the case and were able to use forensic genealogy to identify a possible suspect, according to the news release.
Sipos was arrested in Mary Scott's killing, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
Scott's younger sister, Rosalie Sanz, said she never let investigators give up.
"I couldn't believe it was really going to happen until it did, it's been so many years and I didn't give up hope for getting some justice for my sister and we finally did," Sanz said.
His attorney, John Waldron, says he hasn't spoken to his client yet due to quarantine, but says Sipos's wife told him he was stationed in San Diego with the Navy during the time frame when Scott was killed. Old newspaper articles say Scott was a go-go dancer, and loved by her friends. It says her nick-name was Lucky, because she was happy-go-lucky.
"I just keep her memory alive, I miss her still, it's hard to believe after so many years, but it's just a piece of you that's gone," Sanz said.
Sanz says it could take months and up to a year before Sipos is extradited back to California.