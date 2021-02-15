SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Ice can be brutal, but, to TJ Stellar, ice is beautiful.
On Stellar's property on Memorial Road in Schnecksville sits a magnificent ice tree. Right now it stands at over 25 feet, cascading with ice.
"Everybody loves it, I have people drive by two, three times a day sometimes," Stellar said.
The tree, which is lit at night, has become a tourist stop. And the history of the glistening tree dates back to the 1960's.
"It all started with my great-grandfather and when he was growing up in his township. Water was part of your taxes and then they instituted a water tax and he said all right, if you're going to charge me to use water, I'm going to use it," Stellar said.
And use it he did. His great-grandfather started piling sticks and spraying it down with water, creating a visual protest to the water tax.
The tradition continues - Stellar took over in 2010. He says it starts by creating a teepee and filling it with brush. He sprays it down. He has not one, but two drawers filled with his artist tools.
"I have four different misting tips and basically it's all about the amount of water you can put on based on the temperature and the wind," Stellar said.
So the colder the better. Sometimes he's out there at 2 a.m., and to build up takes daredevil skills.
"The way I get it taller is I actually have ice clamp on cleats and I actually climb it," Stellar said.
It's a tradition he has no intention of ending.
"Someone rolls down the window to tell me how cool it looks. That keeps me going," Stellar said.