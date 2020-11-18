Gavel generic graphic

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley man is not contesting extradition to California to face charges in a 1969 homicide case from more than 50 years ago.

75-year-old John Sipos waived his extradition to California at a hearing Wednesday in Lehigh County court.

He was arrested last month at his home in North Whitehall Township on a homicide warrant out of San Diego County.

Back in November 1969 San Diego police found the body of 24-year-old Mary Scott in her apartment. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death.

Sipos' attorney has said Sips was stationed in the Navy in San Diego at the time.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.