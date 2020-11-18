SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley man is not contesting extradition to California to face charges in a 1969 homicide case from more than 50 years ago.
75-year-old John Sipos waived his extradition to California at a hearing Wednesday in Lehigh County court.
He was arrested last month at his home in North Whitehall Township on a homicide warrant out of San Diego County.
Back in November 1969 San Diego police found the body of 24-year-old Mary Scott in her apartment. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death.
Sipos' attorney has said Sips was stationed in the Navy in San Diego at the time.