ALLENTOWN, Pa. -Lehigh County may add Juneteenth, the day marking the liberation of the last Black American slaves, as a paid holiday for its employees.
The county commissioners will consider adding the holiday, also known as Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, at their Nov. 24 meeting.
On June 19, 1865, Union forces arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing word that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, according to juneteenth.com. Lincoln's proclamation became law Jan. 1, 1863 but had little effect in rebel territories until after the Civil War ended in April 1865 and northern troops occupied the former Confederacy. The slaves in Texas were the last in the U.S. to learn they had been freed.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation last year recognizing June 19 as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day." If approved by the commissioners, the new holiday would apply only to county employees.
Race also came up during the public comment portion of the Tuesday meeting.
After former commissioner Dean Browning discussed the filling of a vacancy on the board, a woman who identified herself as Jenna Teague from Fountain Hill said, "Dean Browning was caught impersonating a gay Black man on Twitter" and that any comments he made should be considered in light of that alleged deceit.
Browning, who is white, did not comment on the Twitter controversy. Earlier Tuesday, a Browning tweet started with "I am a black gay guy... " and went on to praise President Donald Trump. Browning said later on Twitter that he was retweeting a follower's post. Some Twitter users said Browning may have been using a second account under a false name.
The issue Browning did address was filling the District 5 commissioner seat formerly held by Nathan Brown. He asked that the commissioners allow more time for Republicans to apply for the vacancy.
Brown, a Republican, must be replaced by a member of his party, according to the county's Home Rule Charter.
The board extended the time for Republicans to apply for the vacancy. Commissioner Geoff Brace asked that the Lehigh County Republican committee encourage applicants to submit resumes by the end of Friday and be prepared for interviews Nov. 24. Browning said Republicans who are not affiliated with the county committee may also apply.
Commissioner Dan Hartzell said the board, which has a Democrat majority, was willing to work with the Republicans in a non-partisan way to get the vacancy filled. He also noted that Brown's resignation was widely publicized last month.
"It's not like this was some big secret and the party was shocked, shocked," a reference to the scene in the film "Casablanca" when a French army captain portrayed by Claude Rains feigns surprise at discovering a gambling operation even as he collects his own winnings.
The next board meeting will be Nov. 24, Commissioner Marc Grammes said. He ran the meeting in the absence of Chairwoman Amy Zanelli.