HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials announced updated COVID-19 numbers around the state on Monday.

The state reported 2,060 new cases and 6 more deaths on Monday.

That pushes the statewide case total to 211,996 and the death toll to 8,823.

The state also updated the percent-positivity and level of community transmission by county.

Lehigh County is now seeing a "substantial" level of community transmission, the state said. That means the state departments of education and health will speak with school districts to discuss the implications of the level of spread.

Lehigh County reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Berks County was already seeing "substantial" spread, but the rest of the 69 News viewing area is in the "moderate" category, as of Monday. Only five counties in the state are seeing a "low" level of transmission, state officials said.

