ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners approved issuing up to $124 million in revenue bonds for the new Chestnut Ridge at Rodale project Wednesday night.
The action allows Lehigh County General Purpose Authority to acquire the debt to benefit the Phoebe Ministries Obligated Group for the "designing, acquiring, constructing, installing, furnishing and equipping" of the 126-unit independent living community for individuals 60 years of age and older.
The community will consist of one, three-story building and one, four-story building with a combined 243,000 total square feet located on roughly 38 acres at 400 S. 10th St. in Emmaus.
Phoebe purchased the former Rodale property in 2018.
Wednesday night's action — on the bill's first reading — allows the Authority to issue revenue bonds in one or more series and in any combination of variable or fixed rate debt.
Geiger's Covered Bridge
In other news, commissioners delegated authority to oversee and manage the Geiger's Covered Bridge project to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge carries Old Packhouse Road over the Jordan Creek.
Officials announced in January that the bridge would be closed for major repairs until mid-June.
Lehigh County Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center
Finally, the board approved a professional services agreement with Computer Aid to assist the district attorney with the design and implementation of the software system for the Lehigh County Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center.
Wednesday night's action continues a previous agreement between the entities.
"This is really the heavy-duty stuff, and the RIIC assists in bringing people to justice," Commissioner David Harrington said. "This is something that is saving lives."
"It's a valuable tool that helps solve some of the more complex cases," Chairman Geoff Brace said.