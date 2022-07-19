ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Forget "Will it Play in Peoria?" The real question now is will it play in Allentown?

"Congratulations on being the 99.89 percent most normal place in America," said Stephen Kent with Echelon Insights, a private research company.

Kent says Lehigh County is the most "average" place in America, according to the company's "Middle America Project 2022." Normally "average" isn't a compliment, but Kent says that's not the case with this title.

"Oh, absolutely it's a compliment, I mean you don't want to be where I am in the Fairfax, Virginia area surrounded by people who don't really understand what the average life of Americans are like," Kent said.

Kent says Echelon Insights looked at a number of different factors and data to draw this conclusion: "Voting behavior and sort of how the politics of a given area all the way down to, of course, racial diversity, educational levels, in an area, gender differences, as well as religion," Kent said.

Lehigh County came in the closest to the national average in those categories, so politicians, take note.

"It's going to be a good indicator where the country is at for the midterms in 2022 and possibly 2024," Kent said.

So forget the mid-west or small country towns. Kent says Lehigh County is the pulse of the nation.

"Candidates now and in the years to come should be focusing a great deal on the area in and around Allentown, Pennsylvania that seems to be where you can get the best sense of what every day Americans are both living, experience, and thinking," Kent said.

So average can be good a thing.

