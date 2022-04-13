ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners appointed Daniel Buglio as Lehigh County coroner Wednesday night.
Buglio has served as the county's first deputy coroner. Commissioners who spoke praised Buglio for his skill, temerity, experience and determination.
"I hope I don't meet you in your professional capacity," Commissioner David Harrington joked to Buglio prior to the vote.
The coroner's position was vacant.
Union bargaining agreement
In other news, the board approved a three-year tentative collective bargaining agreement.
The pact with AFSCME, AFL-CIO, District Council 88, Local 3206 — which covers court employees — is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2024. It governs such topics as work hours and pay for part-time employees, which includes a 2% general wage increase.
The bill was approved on first reading after an amendment was made.
Security services
In other news, commissioners waived the county's competitive bidding requirement so Allied Universal, which provides security services at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation's Allentown and Fountain Hill locations, can raise the hourly rate in their current contract.
The move is being made to help the company better address an unstable market and ensure their security services "are not compromised." The contract ends. Aug. 8.
D&L Trail
The board OK'd legislation delegating the state Department of Transportation to oversee and manage the construction of a section of the D&L Trail. That section runs from the Deily Coal Yard Trailhead to Canal Park along the old D&L towpath in Lehigh County.
Council appointments
Commissioners also OK'd the appointments of Tony Branco, Luis Perez Jr., Paschall Simpson and Angela Zanelli to the human relations advisory council, with terms ending Dec. 31, 2023. Five other individuals — Maryanell Agosto, Carmen Bell, Liz Bradbury, Nagi Latefa and Guillermo Lopez — were appointed to the same council with terms ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Carolyn Hoffman was appointed to the aging and adult services advisory council. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2025.
Autism Awareness Month
Finally, commissioners approved a resolution declaring April 2022 Autism Awareness Month in Lehigh County.