ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners appointed Jeffrey Dutt to represent District 5 on Wednesday night. The vote was 7-1.
Dutt will acquire the seat vacated by former Commissioner Nathan Brown, who resigned Oct. 30.
Last week, commissioners interviewed four candidates for the position. They included Diana Inglis, Nathan Mercer, Joseph Vichot, and Dutt. Inglis was the only other applicant to receive a vote, which came from Commissioner Percy Dougherty.
"I am very happy to serve District 5 and really look forward to working with you all," said Dutt following the vote.
Dutt was elected to the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners in 2015, defeating a 20-year incumbent. Family issues spurred his departure.
On March 11, 2019, Dutt resigned the position because he and his wife moved to Emmaus to be near his mother-in-law, following the death of his father-in-law.
"I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Dutt said during his final speech that evening. "...I will never forget living here."
Dutt ran and was elected in Whitehall on a fiscally conservative and pro-business platform. During his more than three years on the legislative body, he championed initiatives such as the township's senior center and historical heritage.
Dutt's colleagues in Whitehall praised him for working across the political aisle, possessing a strong work ethic, displaying creativity, having an amiable personality, and showing genuine interest in improving Whitehall. During his roughly three-year tenure on the board, he was the only elected Republican.
Dutt is a social studies teacher at Louis E. Dieruff High School in Allentown, according to his résumé. He has served as a high school teacher for 18 years.
Dutt has a bachelor's degree in social work from Mansfield University and a master's degree in special education from Lehigh University. He is a former adjunct professor at Lehigh Carbon Community College and at DeSales University.
District 5 includes the boroughs of Emmaus, Coopersburg and Macungie; the townships of Upper Milford, Lower Milford, Upper Saucon, and Salisbury; and portions of Allentown.
The seat will come up for election next fall.