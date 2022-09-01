ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Applications are open for nonprofit organizations in Lehigh County to request COVID-19 relief money.

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan, and will be given out through a partnership with the county and the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

A committee of county administrators, commissioners and the United Way will review eligible applications, then make recommendations to the county executive.

The final recommendations will go before the county commissioners for approval or denial.

Applications are open until Sept. 30.

Full details and the application are on the United Way's website.