SLATINGTON, Pa. - A police officer in Slatington, Lehigh County is honored for putting his life on the line to stop a gunman who opened fire on the borough's streets last month.

Sergeant David Alercia was awarded a commendation Monday night.

Alercia was on duty August 1 when authorities said a heavily armed man opened fire on officers in Slatington. The suspect, Adam Zaborowski, was wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly firing shots outside a Northampton County cigar shop following a dispute over wearing a mask.

Officials who honored Alercia Monday night say he prevented the situation from turning deadly.

The suspect was stopped and taken into custody without any bystanders being hurt.

