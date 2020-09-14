SLATINGTON, Pa. - A police officer in Slatington, Lehigh County is honored for putting his life on the line to stop a gunman who opened fire on the borough's streets last month.
Sergeant David Alercia was awarded a commendation Monday night.
Alercia was on duty August 1 when authorities said a heavily armed man opened fire on officers in Slatington. The suspect, Adam Zaborowski, was wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly firing shots outside a Northampton County cigar shop following a dispute over wearing a mask.
Officials who honored Alercia Monday night say he prevented the situation from turning deadly.
The suspect was stopped and taken into custody without any bystanders being hurt.