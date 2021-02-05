State and local officials are asking for aid to help Lehigh County Jail staff with vaccinations and testing.
Lehigh County Executive Philips Armstrong, State Representative Peter Schweyer, State Representative Michael Schlossberg, and Lehigh County Commissioner Chairperson Geoff Brace are asking the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for immediate aid to the jail.
An official letter to the House of Representatives is requesting more vaccinations, additional testing equipment, and additional architectural funding for ensured physical distancing, according to a news release from Lehigh County.
The Lehigh County Jail began its vaccination scheduling for staff members and corrections officers before the letter's release, the county said. Information has been distributed to staff members seeking to receive the vaccine, and multiple staff members already received their first and second doses. Vaccinations were scheduled and provided by St. Luke’s and Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Director of Corrections Janine Donate said the Lehigh County Jail is ready to move forward with inmate vaccinations once vaccines are secured.
“I have been in communication with our inmate healthcare provider to stay informed of the developments regarding vaccine availability for the inmate population," Donate said.