SALISBURY TWP., Pa. | A leak from a tractor-trailer left parts of I-78E for hours last week, and many will remember the hours of delays the accident caused.
On Wednesday, the Lehigh County's Office of Emergency Management released a statement discussing the incident, notably the suspicious liquid that leaked form the truck, and concerned many.
The report states that on Friday, July 9, at approximately 2 p.m., local emergency departments had responded to a spill of an unknown liquid onto I-78 E near the Cedar Crest Exit.
Upon arrival on scene, the fire department says it witnessed a white liquid coming from the back of a truck. The truck was advertised as “Corrosive”, and the on-scene fire department commander requested Lehigh County Special Operations to respond at approximately 2:20 p.m., officials say.
Once on scene, it's reported that the determination was made to close I-78 and send Hazmat Crews to investigate and stop the leak. Due to the nature of the incident, authorities ensured residents all proper precautions were taken.
The specific chemical needed to be identified and verified, authorities note. This was said to be more complex by officials, due to the truck carrying multiple different types of liquids (some being corrosive in nature).
“I am very proud of the Special Operations Team, they train and prepare for these incidents, and their primary commitment is to keep our community safe”. Said Rick Molchany, Lehigh County Director of General Services.
The immediate threat to both the public and environment was contained by hazmat crews on scene, authorities say, as well as the trucking company called Environmental Restoration (ERLLC), which is an environmental clean-up contractor.
Once ERLLC was on scene, they say they were able to safely off-load the truck and determine where the leak was coming from as well as identify the specific material.
ERLLC stated to local county officials that they determined that the chemical of concern that was released was a Coating AG Satin. This is a material used to coat paper, which gives it a glossy look during printing. According to the ERLLC, there are no health effects or other hazards associated with this chemical.
ERLLC says they removed three containers of this material from the back of the trailer. They stated that one container was crushed and completely empty, the second container was compromised and overpacked, and the third container drum was placed back on the trailer for final transit.
ERLLC did inspect the remaining freight, specifically, the 45 x 5-gallon pails of corrosive material which were stored in the front of the trailer, and determined that these were still intact with no unwanted discharge.
The Exit ramp was then cleaned up by ERLLC, and interstate I-78 was reopened, officials say.