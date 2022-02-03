ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County is urging residents to be prepared, as freezing rain is expected to lead to some slippery roads Friday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lehigh County. Ice may accumulate on Friday up to around a tenth of an inch in some areas, and travel may become difficult, according to a news release from the county. Any standing water on roads and walkways may freeze on Friday night, as the temperatures are predicted to be below freezing.
Winter storms and cold temperatures can be hazardous, so residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and be prepared for the weather, the county said.
The county provided a few tips to help you prepare:
Have an emergency kit in case it’s needed that can last at least a week. It should include flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, warm clothes, blankets, and a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio (make sure you receive weather alerts either on the radio or on your cell phone).
Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case your power goes out.
Don’t park cars under trees, as branches can easily break under the weight of ice.
Bring pets and animals inside, out of freezing weather, and make sure you have enough pet food and supplies for several days.
Avoid traveling during and after the storm until roadways have warmed and are clear of ice. Ice will make roads extremely dangerous, and motorists can cause additional strain on emergency responders.
If going outside, dress warmly in multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
Never use a gas grill or burn charcoal indoors, and do not use unsafe heating devices indoors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
If using a generator due to a power outage, be sure to follow all proper safety procedures. Only operate a generator outdoors, and never in a garage or inside a building. People can view additional tips for preparing for power outages at ready.gov.
Customers who experience power outages should contact their utility company:
FirstEnergy customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or clicking the "Report Outage" link on the company's website.
PPL customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm are encourage to report their outage by calling 1-800-DIAL-PPL (1-800-342-5775) or clicking the “Report or Check Outage” link on PPL's website.
If you feel your home is unsafe from the impacts of ice or you are concerned about the potential loss of power and special needs you may have, you are encouraged to seek out shelter with a friend or family member.
The county says to check on your neighbors and anyone who is vulnerable to make sure they are safe.
Residents should follow the instructions of state, and local officials and listen to local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information. If you are told to stay off the roads, stay home, and when it is safe, check on neighbors or friends nearby who may need assistance or extra support. Older adults and people who are dependent on life-sustaining medical equipment or assistive devices such as a ventilator or mobility devices may need additional support in areas that have lost power.