ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners gave its final approval for up to $3 million to fund additions and improvements at Coca-Cola Park.
The renovations, which are being mandated by Major League Baseball, need to be completed by April 2023 if the IronPigs baseball team wants to keep its franchise running at the stadium.
As part of its agreement Wednesday night, the county said it would initially disburse $2.3 million to the IronPigs, with the remaining $700,000 being provided at a later date if additional funding is needed to complete the project. The county also committed $1.5 million to the project earlier this year, bringing its total contribution to $4.5 million.
Three of the nine county commissioners — Antonio Pineda, Ron Beitler and Bob Elbich — made it clear during Wednesday's meeting that they are not enthusiastic with the decision. They expressed that there are numerous other purposes for which they would prefer to see the relief money used, but they acknowledged that Lehigh County owns Coca-Cola Park.
"We, in fact, pay for those construction bonds due to arrangements made by prior boards with the rent money that comes in from the lease," Beitler said. "So for us to lose the IronPigs would just create a massive hole on our ability to maintain that facility [to] which we are wedded."
As the owner of Coca-Cola Park, Lehigh County is responsible for all debt-service payments, whether or not the stadium is occupied. The IronPigs organization pays $920,000 a year in rent to Lehigh County.
If the team is no longer at the stadium and there's no tenant, the taxpayers of the county would be on the hook for the payments. According to Commissioner Geoff Brace, that money would come directly out of real estate tax payments.
The decision to allocate the $3 million does come with two contingencies. One, the IronPigs will need to extend its lease. Two, should the IronPigs decide to have Lehigh County refinance its debt associated with Coca-Cola Park in the future, any resulting savings would be split 50-50 between the IronPigs and the county, with the savings to the team being provided as a reduction in its rent.
"This is a very real threat from MLB," Pineda said of the required renovations. "The New York-Penn League is now just a showcase league for college athletes that want to be drafted. So all those towns in that league that had a full season of minor league baseball — it's just gone."
Even though the IronPigs lost two seasons of revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions, some residents are not buying the claim that the IronPigs need the county's money.
John Irons of Bethlehem voiced his opinion just before the commissioners voted.
"I was trying to figure out what they are worth, but somewhere between $30 [million] and $40 million," he said. "It's just desperate, and they can't make anything move forward or meet their own obligations to just exist in their own league without the help of public money?"
Then referencing American Rescue Plan Act funding, Irons said the money was to go toward public relief and not capital improvements for a privately-owned baseball team.
Lehigh County was awarded $72 million in ARP funds. It earmarked $8.3 million for the provision of "government services," from which the $3 million for Coca-Cola Park will be taken.
"It just seems irresponsible," Irons said of the allocation.