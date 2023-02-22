ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners authorized funding allocations to more than 50 nonprofit organizations Wednesday night at the government center.
A total of $904,000 will be distributed under the third round of the Lehigh County COVID-19 relief nonprofit grant program.
The largest recipient of funds — totaling $150,000 — is allocated to the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
Several nonprofits will receive $25,000 under the bill. Those organizations include ArtsQuest, the Boys and Girls Club of Allentown, the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley, Cetronia Ambulance Corps, Community Action Lehigh Valley, the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli, Holy Family Senior Living, Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, Jewish Family Service of the Lehigh Valley, Jordan Lutheran Church, Lehigh Carbon Community College Foundation, Lehigh Conference of Churches, Lehigh County Historical Society, Lehigh Valley Zoological Society, Lily's Hope Foundation, Miller Keystone Blood Center, New Bethany Ministries, Operation Address the Homeless, WLVT-TV, Pinebrook Family Answers, The Greater Valley YMCA, Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley and Via of the Lehigh Valley.
The Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley and the Syrian Arab American Charity Association received $20,000 and $18,000 each, respectively. Several other organizations received amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.
"Let's get money to these organizations so they can serve our county," Commissioner Zakiya Smalls said.
Commissioners approved the bill on first reading.
In other news, the legislative body approved a lease agreement for a detoxification and rehabilitation center Wednesday night at the Government Center.
Detoxification center
Lewisburg-based White Deer Run LLC has been performing those services at the Lehigh County Detoxification and Rehabilitation Center at 1620 Riverside Dr. in Salisbury Township for roughly 10 years. Wednesday night's deal continues that relationship between the two parties under the same 2012 lease terms originally negotiated.
Like the COVID relief fund legislation, the bill was approved on first reading.
Food management
In other business, commissioners forwarded a contract with Morrison Living, a division of Morrison Management Specialists, to provide food management services at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation in Allentown and Fountain Hill. The pact is for three years, starting April 1 of this year and concluding on March 31, 2025.
"This will provide a very important service for Cedarbrook Nursing Home," Commissioner Dan Hartzell said.
Appointments
Finally, the board made five appointments to various councils, board and authorities.
Marc Grammes was appointed to the Lehigh County Authority board of directors, Sean Patton and Robert Zakos Jr. were selected for Lehigh County Aging and Adult Services, Peter Lewnes will serve on the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority, and Santo Napoli will sit on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.