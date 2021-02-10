ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners approved various bills and agreements during their Wednesday night meeting.
The board approved legislation allowing the Borough of Fountain Hill to reallocate the remaining balance of a $113,800 Gaming Act grant they received through the Wind Creek Casino for training and outfitting two part-time police officers. The borough plans to use the balance of $27,248 to purchase a new police cruiser.
The legislative body also supported a riparian offset buffer easement agreement with South Whitehall Township. Lehigh County and South Whitehall co-own Covered Bridge Park, located at 2465 Wehr Mill Road. The perpetual easement will allow work required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to be performed.
The board additionally agreed to the sale of sewer lines located at 4300 Broadway, which it owns along with Cetronia Ambulance Corps., to South Whitehall Township.
All these bills were on second and final readings.
Commissioners also advanced four pieces of legislation on first reading Wednesday night.
One bill would enter into an agreement with Lehigh Carbon Community College to provide educational services to inmates in the Lehigh County Department of Corrections.
Another bill would enter into a professional services agreement with Health Network Laboratories to conduct blood analysis reviews for alcohol and drug use for the Lehigh County DUI Center and Lehigh County Probation and Parole Department.
A third bill approved a contract with Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The final resolution approved an agreement with Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, also for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
In addition, the board finalized several appointments to various boards and committees. E. Harry McGuirk was appointed to the Lehigh County Industrial Development Authority through Dec. 31, 2025, while William McQuilken was reappointed to the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Advisory Board through Dec. 31, 2023.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission also received various appointments. Joyce Moore was appointed through Dec. 31, while Michael Harakal Jr., Geoff Brace, Joshua Siegel, Kathy Rader, Christina Morgan and Owen O'Neil were reappointed. All terms run through Dec. 31, save for O'Neil's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.