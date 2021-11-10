ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Commissioners approved a three-year health care plan for county employees on the bill's first reading Wednesday night.
The deal — with Highmark for medical coverage and Capital Rx for prescriptions — came after the county's broker of record, McGriff Insurance Services, obtained proposals for the medical and prescription portions of the county's health care plans for years 2022, 2023 and 2024. The bill was approved on its first reading.
"Our employees do not lose any benefits … and there was some cost savings," Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt said.
Whitehall Mall lease
In other business, legislators approved a deal with Whitemak Associates to lease space at 1259 Whitehall Mall for the purpose of providing emergency and public safety radio communications to law enforcement, fire, ambulance and other emergency service providers and personnel.
The five-year deal starts Dec. 1 and runs through Nov. 30, 2026. The county will pay a $300 monthly rent for the space. The approval was on the bill's first reading.
New Bethany Ministries
In other news, commissioners OK'd two changes in how subgrant money from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is being utilized by New Bethany Ministries.
One change reduces the amount allocated to homeless prevention services to $15,000 and reallocates the remaining $17,500 the organization received to rapid rehousing services. In the second change, the same group reduces the amount received for homelessness prevention services to $50,000 and reallocates the remaining $50,000 to rapid rehousing services.
Commissioners also approved a bill amending the 2021 budget to include a grant award to the Lehigh Valley Homeless Veterans Fund in the amount of $200,000.
"How appropriate we are doing this the night before Veterans Day," Dutt said.
Intergovernmental transfer program
Finally, the board agreed to have Lehigh County participate in an intergovernmental transfer program with the state. Specifically, counties participate in the state program by transferring funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. DHS, in turn, uses the money to increase payments to county nursing facilities, including Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation. The exact amount the county will receive under the formula was not known Wednesday night, according to Commissioner Dan Hartzell.
The commissioners' next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 instead of Wednesday, Nov. 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25.