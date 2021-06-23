ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night authorized the financing of various projects at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation.
The projects encompass the Good Shepherd Home Long-Term Care Facility, the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital and the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, which are collectively and legally known as the Good Shepherd Obligated Group.
The organization requested that the Lehigh County General Purpose Authority, which is providing the funding, issues its revenue bonds in one or more series and in any combination of variable or fixed rate. The amount Good Shepherd is requesting is up to $85 million.
The financing will go toward, but is not limited to, the company's new four-story, 120,000-square-foot, 76-bed hospital facility to be located at 3200 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley. The move would also refund the company's outstanding revenue bond notes, which were accumulated over several years.
American Rescue Plan funding
In other business, commissioners advanced a motion to support the county's American Rescue Plan report.
The plan includes funding for the Cedarbrook senior care facility, old courthouse upgrades, HVAC facility system upgrades, jail, nonprofit, small business, human services, IT and community development support, along with money being allocated to a hybrid health bureau study.
Redevelopment grants
In other news, commissioners approved subgrants to two Lehigh County employers — Air Products and Evonik.
Both companies, with the assistance of the Lehigh County Department of Community and Economic Development, applied for and received grants from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, or RACP.
The grant will assist Air Products with the construction of its new global headquarters in Lower Macungie Township. The amount is up to $3 million.
Evonik's RACP funds are designated for its redevelopment project, located at 7001 Hamilton Blvd. The amount is up to $2.5 million.
"These companies are good companies and supply a lot of jobs," said Commissioner Percy Dougherty.
Commissioner Bob Elbich voted against both grants, while Commissioner David Harrington voted against the Evonik grant.
Next meetings
Finally, Chairman Geoff Brace said the county will be able to host hybrid meetings. Commissioners are "invited" to return to the public meeting room next month. The public will be able to once again attend meetings in person one month later, in August.