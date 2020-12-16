ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners approved a memo of understanding between the county and two labor unions during its Wednesday night meeting.
The first agreement, with Service Employees International Union Local 668, includes a 3.15% general wage increase, effective Jan. 1 of next year. The union represents the county's human services employees.
There is an exception that no county employee's base salary can exceed the state cap. In addition, upon ratification by the union, employees will move one step on the salary schedule. Employees who are already at the top step on the salary schedule will receive a lump-sum 2.5% wage increase on their existing base salary.
The pact is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, and runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
The second item involved an extension of Lehigh County's agreement with SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania members, which represents health care workers.
The current memo of understanding, which includes setting wage levels, expires Dec. 31. The action at Wednesday night's meeting extends the deal through June 30.
In other news, commissioners approved the reallocation of a $60,000 grant from the Salvation Army to New Bethany Ministries. The move was needed after the Salvation Army declined the funds.
The decision Wednesday night allocates half the amount to rapid rehousing services for homeless individuals, with the remaining $30,000 designated to homeless prevention services.
In other business, commissioners approved entrance into two other agreements.
In the first, Lehigh County would enter a pact with Alfred Benesch & Company for professional design services for Phase 3 improvements to the Cedar Creek Parkway West recreational facility in South Whitehall Township. Benesch will be paid $174,100.
In the second, the county would enter into a deal with the Lehigh County Historical Society for the latter to manage three county museums: Saylor Cement Kiln in Coplay, Lock Ridge Park Furnace in Alburtis, and Haines Mill in Allentown. The county will pay the historical society $96,000 annually. The deal starts Jan. 1 and runs two years, ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Both the Benesch and LCHS deals were approved on first reading.
Finally, Wednesday night was the first official meeting for Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt, who was appointed by the board Dec. 9 to complete the term of former Commissioner Nathan Brown.