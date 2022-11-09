ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve an ordinance for the reappointment of the commissioner districts.
Chair Geoff Brace explained that the county is required to do redistricting after every U.S. Census, which was delayed and not received by the county until the beginning of 2022.
"If we take the approximately 374,000 residents of Lehigh County and divide into the five districts that we have, we end up with approximately 74,911 people per district," Brace said, "and we have to try and create districts that are roughly uniform to that."
"And so, in addition to the approximately 74,000 residents per district, we tried to create a situation where no districts have a deviation of more than 3% above or below that 74,000 person population," he added.
Although populations in all districts grew, Brace said District 2 in the southern portion of the county grew at a far higher rate than the rest of the county.
However, Brace said no district has more than a 2.8% deviation from the mean of 74,911.
“The configuration certainly satisfies the goal of minimizing the number of municipal splits," Brace said.
The new map will not split any voter wards or districts and will not move any commissioners from one district to another.
The details of the redistricting, as well as maps, can be found online.