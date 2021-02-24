ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A total of eight Lehigh County businesses procured subgrant funds Wednesday night from the state's Department of Community and Economic Development under the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program.
During the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting, the legislative body approved a resolution awarding $78,000 to the different entities. Seven of those businesses will receive $10,000 each, while one business will receive $8,000.
In Whitehall, two businesses will receive $10,000 each:
- Eberhardt Motors, a used car dealership.
- SDS Design Associates, a manufacturer of vinyl decals, car magnets and stickers.
Two Allentown businesses will receive $8,000 and $10,000 each, respectively:
- S&F Quality Service, which owns a Frutta Bowls location.
- The Neighborhood Center, which provides youth programming to the Seventh Street community.
Other Lehigh County businesses that will each receive $10,000 are:
- Cactus Blue Restaurant, Bethlehem.
- Superior Restaurant, Emmaus.
- Lynnacres Farm, New Tripoli.
- Stew's Tire Center, Schnecksville.
In a separate bill, commissioners also approved the reallocation of COVID funds from the Laurel Fire Company in Whitehall, which declined them, to the Coopersburg Fire Company. The amount is $20,500.
In other business, commissioners approved four professional service agreements to provide services for residents at Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation:
- OnSite Dermatology to provide dermatology services.
- HealthDrive Eye Care Group to provide optometric care, eyeglasses and frames.
- HealthDrive Podiatry Group for podiatry services.
- Lehigh Valley Physician Group to provide medical services.
Commissioners also deferred voting on a broker service agreement with McGriff Insurance Services to provide insurance placement and employee benefit management services. The board will vote on the agreement at its first meeting in March, said Chairman Geoff Brace.
Finally, commissioners accepted a donation from the Officer David M. Petzold Memorial Foundation for a forensics computer lab which has been operating since 2011. The foundation has donated more than $210,000 to the lab, located at DeSales University, since 2011.